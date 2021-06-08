Early states' GOP opposes Nevada as 1st presidential primary

GOP chairs Jeff Kaufmann of Iowa, Stephen Stepanek of New Hampshire, Michael McDonald of Nevada and Drew McKissick of South Carolina said in a statement they want to preserve the historic schedule, which has led off with Iowa's caucus followed by New Hampshire's primary.

“As the GOP leaders of the four carve-out states, we want to make clear that we stand together in protecting the presidential nominating schedule as it has existed for many years," the Republicans said in the statement. “Our alliance is strong and we will continue to work together to preserve this historic process.”