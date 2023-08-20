Early results in Ecuador point to likely runoff between ally of ex-president and banana tycoon’s son

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Early results in Sunday’s special presidential election in Ecuador pointed to a leftist backed by the country’s fugitive ex-president likely facing a runoff with the son of a banana tycoon.

Ecuadorians voted amid unprecedented violence that even claimed the life of a presidential candidate at the end of a campaign rally less than two weeks before the election.

Leftist Luisa González appeared set to advance to an Oct. 15 runoff, according to early results released by electoral authorities. She would likely face Daniel Noboa, a former lawmaker and the son of Alvaro Noboa, who built his wealth on a huge banana-growing and exporting business.

González has said she would have former President Rafael Correa as her adviser if she wins. Correa remains a major force in Ecuador despite being found guilty of corruption in 2020 and sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison. He has been living in his wife’s native Belgium since 2017.

One of Correa’s loudest critics was Fernando Villavicencio, the journalist-turned-presidential candidate killed Aug. 9 in Quito, the capital. One of Villavicencio’s investigations led to the criminal proceedings and subsequent conviction of Correa.

Noboa, 35, was the youngest of the eight candidates and had not appeared higher than fifth place in opinion polls prior to the election. His father also attempted to be Ecuador’s president.

With just over half the votes counted, results from the National Electoral Council put González in the lead with about 33% of support. Noboa had about 24%. To win outright, a candidate needed 50% of the vote, or to have at least 40% with a 10-point lead over the closest opponent.

Results also put Christian Zurita in third place. His name was not on the ballot, but he substituted for Villavicencio, whose killing laid bare people's fears over unprecedented violence in the country they considered peaceful up until three years ago.

Much of the country yearns for the prosperity under Correa but those years left the country with a huge fiscal deficit and billions in debt.

The country’s National Police tallied 3,568 violent deaths in the first six months of this year, far more than the 2,042 reported during the same period in 2022. That year ended with 4,600 violent deaths, the country’s highest in history and double the total in 2021.

