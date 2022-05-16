Early results: Lebanon's Hezbollah suffers election losses

Independents also appear to be making some significant gains, but they remain far from making changes as the main winners of the vote are likely to be mainstream political group.

A strong Hezbollah ally in south Lebanon reportedly lost his seat to an independent, while another independent, Mark Daou, says “we are heading to a big victory.” Daou is running in the Mount Lebanon region of Aley against longtime Druze politician Talal Arslan.

Official results were expected to be announced later Monday.

Lebanon holds elections every four years and the new parliament will elect a new president after Aoun’s term ends in October.

Caption Election officials count ballots shortly after polling stations closed, in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Lebanese voted for a new parliament Sunday against the backdrop of an economic meltdown that is transforming the country and low expectations that the election would significantly alter the political landscape. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein