Leftist millennial wins election as Chile's next president

With 50% of 46,887 polling stations reporting, Gabriel Boric had 55% of the votes, compared to 45% for his opponent, lawmaker José Antonio Kast.

Kast, who has a history of defending Chile's past military dictatorship, finished ahead in the first round of voting last month but failed to secure a majority of votes. That set up a head-to-head runoff against Boric, who finished two points behind.

If Boric's lead held, he would be the first candidate elected president after losing the first round. He was able to reverse the difference by expanding beyond his base in the capital, Santiago, and attracting voters in rural areas who don't side with political extremes. For example, in the northern region of Antofagasta, where he finished third in the first round of voting, he trounced Kast by about 20 points.

The two candidates couldn't be more polar opposites.

Kast, 55, a devout Roman Catholic and father of nine, emerged from the far right fringe after having won less than 8% of the vote in 2017. He rose steadily in the polls this time with a divisive discourse emphasizing conservative family values and playing on Chileans' fears that a surge in migration — from Haiti and Venezuela — is driving crime.

A longtime lawmaker, he has a record of attacking Chile's LGBTQ community and advocating more restrictive abortion laws. He also accused outgoing President Sebastian Pinera, a fellow conservative, of betraying the economic legacy of Gen. Augusto Pinochet, the country's former military leader. Kast's brother, Miguel, was one of Pinochet's top advisers.

Boric, 35, would become Chile’s youngest modern president. He was among several activists elected to Congress in 2014 after leading protests for higher quality education. If elected, he said, he will “bury” the neoliberal economic model left by Pinochet and raise taxes on the “super rich” to expand social services, fight inequality and boost protections of the environment.

In recent days, both candidates tried to veer toward the center.

"I'm not an extremist. ... I don't feel far right," Kast proclaimed in the final stretch even as he was dogged by revelations that his German-born father had been a card-carrying member of Adolf Hitler's Nazi party.

Meanwhile Boric, who is backed by a coalition of leftist parties that includes Chile's Communist Party, brought more centrist advisers onto his team and promised that any changes would be gradual and fiscally responsible.

“On both sides, people are voting out of fear,” said Robert Funk, a political scientist at the University of Chile. “Neither side is particularly enthused with their candidate but they are voting out of fear that, if Kast wins, there will an authoritarian regression or because they fear Boric is too young, inexperienced and aligned with the communists.”

Whoever wins is likely to have a slim mandate and will be hemmed in by a divided congress.

In addition, the political rules could soon change because a newly elected convention is rewriting the country's Pinochet-era constitution. The convention — the nation's most powerful elected institution — could in theory call for new presidential elections when it concludes its work next year and if the new charter is ratified in a plebiscite.

___

Associated Press writer Patricia Luna reported in Santiago and AP writer Joshua Goodman reported from Miami.

Caption A man holds his daughter as she casts his vote at a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Caption A man holds his daughter as she casts his vote at a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Chileans arrive at a polling station to cast their vote during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Caption Chileans arrive at a polling station to cast their vote during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption Presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, of the "I approve Dignity" coalition, votes at a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Punta Arenas, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Andres Poblete) Credit: Andres Poblete Caption Presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, of the "I approve Dignity" coalition, votes at a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Punta Arenas, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Andres Poblete) Credit: Andres Poblete Credit: Andres Poblete

Caption Presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast, of the Republican Party, votes at a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Caption Presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast, of the Republican Party, votes at a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption An electoral worker counts ballot papers after polls closed during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Caption An electoral worker counts ballot papers after polls closed during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, of the "I approve Dignity" coalition, takes selfies with supports outside a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Punta Arenas, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Andres Poblete) Credit: Andres Poblete Caption Presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, of the "I approve Dignity" coalition, takes selfies with supports outside a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Punta Arenas, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Andres Poblete) Credit: Andres Poblete Credit: Andres Poblete

Caption A person votes at a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Caption A person votes at a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption People vote at a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Caption People vote at a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption A man votes at a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Caption A man votes at a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast, of the Republican Party, leaves after voting at a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo) Credit: Luis Hidalgo Caption Presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast, of the Republican Party, leaves after voting at a polling station during the presidential run-off election in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo) Credit: Luis Hidalgo Credit: Luis Hidalgo