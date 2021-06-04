Early departure: Aryna Sabalenka upset at French Open

“That was a while ago," the 31st-seeded Pavlyuchenkova said. “I'm enjoying much more now every point (in) the tough matches than I used to before. I guess that also (is) the reason why I’m still here in the second week."

Her next opponent will be Victoria Azarenka, who beat 23rd-seeded Madison Keys 6-2, 6-2 in 70 minutes. The two-time Grand Slam champion reached the fourth round for the first time since her semifinal run in 2013.

Azarenka had played only one match on clay this season entering Roland Garros. She had withdrawn from the Madrid Open after her first-round win there due to a back injury.

Unseeded Tamara Zidansek and 21st-seeded Elena Rybakina also advanced, reaching the second week at a major for the first time.

Early in the afternoon, play was interrupted by rain on all courts besides the main stadium — where the roof is closed.

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka reacts after losing a point against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during their third round match on day 6, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a return to Serbia's Laslo Djere during their third round match on day 6, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Italy's Fabia Fognini reacts to a missed point as he plays against Argentina's Federica Delbonis during their third round match on day 6, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus