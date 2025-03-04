Eagles make Barkley highest-paid running back with 2-year, $41.2M deal, AP source says

Saquon Barkley will become the highest-paid running back in NFL history after his record-setting season helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Nation & World
By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

Saquon Barkley will become the highest-paid running back in NFL history after his record-setting season helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl.

The Eagles are giving Barkley a two-year contract extension worth $41.2 million with $36 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the extension hasn’t been announced, said Barkley’s new deal includes $15 million in incentives.

Barkley ran for 2,504 yards in the regular season and playoffs, breaking Terrell Davis’ record for most yards rushing combined in one season. He had 2,005 yards in the regular season before sitting out the final game with a chance to break Eric Dickerson’s single-season mark.

The Eagles signed Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million deal in free agency last year after the New York Giants allowed the 2018 No. 2 overall pick to walk away.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy with his family while posing for a photographer after the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley celebrates during the NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Darnold pointed toward free agency after Vikings pass on franchise tag...
2
The Latest: Mexico and Canada retaliate against Trump’s tariffs
3
Trump administration is set to drop lawsuit pushing Idaho to allow...
4
Trump wants to use the 'God Squad' to increase logging, but it must...
5
Wall Street falls again as losses wipe out all post-election gains for...