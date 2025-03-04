Eagles make Barkley highest-paid running back with 2-year, $41.2M deal, AP source says

Saquon Barkley will become the highest-paid running back in NFL history after his record-setting season helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl.

The Eagles are giving Barkley a two-year contract extension worth $41.2 million with $36 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the extension hasn’t been announced, said Barkley’s new deal includes $15 million in incentives.