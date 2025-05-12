Eagles get rival Cowboys for NFL regular-season opener on Sept. 4

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass the ball during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. The Eagles won 40-22. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

Nation & World
By DAVE CAMPBELL – Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Eagles will start defending their championship at home on Sept. 4 against the division rival Dallas Cowboys.

The matchup for the annual regular-season kickoff game was revealed on Monday by the NFL, the first in a series of announcements of notable games coming this week ahead of the full schedule release on Wednesday night.

The Cowboys-Eagles matchup will be on Thursday night, the first game in NBC's package of primarily Sunday night games. NBC also announced that its streaming service, Peacock, will exclusively broadcast a Saturday night game on Dec. 27, a matchup that will be determined later from a pool of possible options based on how the playoff races are shaping up then.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

