Dynamic Daniels, LSU, roar back on No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20

Daniels passed for 258 yards and ran for 121 without a turnover. His scoring passes went for 34 yards to Jaray Jenkins and 1 yard to tight end Mason Taylor. He ran for touchdowns of 3, 11 and 17 yards, the longest all but salting the game away in the fourth quarter.

Josh Williams ran 1 yard for the Tigers' final TD late in the fourth quarter.

Nearly everything went right for LSU in the second half. Even linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.'s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after a third-down stop at the Rebels' 15-yard line early in the fourth quarter couldn't turn the tide in the Rebels' favor. Down 11 points at the time, Ole Miss wound up having to punt anyway minutes later.

Daniels then drove the Tigers 75 yards for a touchdown to make it 38-20.

After first-quarter touchdown runs of 3 and 6 yards by Judkins, Ole Miss was threatening to go ahead 21-3 when LSU's defense finally got a stop on third-and-5 from the LSU 13, limiting the Rebels to a field goal.

The Tigers then scored two touchdowns to tie it. Daniels hit Jaray Jenkins with 34-yard scoring pass and Daniels capped the Tigers' next possession by keeping the ball on a read-option run from the 3.

Jonathan Cruz's 48-yard field goal gave Mississippi a 20-17 lead that stood until halftime.

But LSU's defense battered Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart in the second half. The Rebels QB finished 19 of 34 for 284 yards. He was intercepted in the LSU end zone by Joe Foucha in the third quarter on a pass thrown under pressure from linebacker Micah Baskerville.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi: Oddsmakers clearly had been unimpressed with Ole Miss' schedule through its first seven games, and also by the Rebels' inability to quickly put away struggling Auburn last week. Mississippi was listed as a slight underdog at Tiger Stadium and LSU covered by more than three touchdowns. Kiffin also had foreshadowed a tough game, calling LSU “by far" his team's most talented opponent this season. That proved prophetic.

LSU: First-year coach Brian Kelly has the Tigers playing their best football on the heels of what could have been a demoralizing 40-13 loss at home to No. 3 Tennessee three weeks ago. LSU also again showed its resolve in winning for the third time this year after trailing by 13 or more in conference play.

UP NEXT

Mississippi: Visits Texas A&M on Oct. 29.

LSU is off next weekend before hosting No. 6 Alabama on Nov. 5.

