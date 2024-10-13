Dylan Sampson has 1-yard TD run in OT to lift No. 8 Tennessee past Florida, 23-17

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) tries to escape the grasp of Florida edge Kamran James (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

By AL LESAR – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Sampson scored his third touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run in overtime to give No. 8 Tennessee a 23-17 victory over Florida on Saturday night.

The Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) went to overtime for only the second time. The first was in 1998 when they won the national title.

Trey Smack missed a 47-yard field goal try for Florida (3-3, 1-2) on the first overtime possession.

“Once (Florida) missed the field goal, I knew we would win,” Sampson said.

“(After the miss), we were going to run the football and be sound in doing it,” said Tennessee coach Josh Heupel. “(Sampson) always has great vision, great pace. He's always been good running between the tackles.”

The Gators tied it with 29 seconds left on DJ Lagway's 27-yard touchdown pass to Chimere Dike. After lining up for a 2-point conversion, Tennessee called a timeout and Florida kicked the extra point.

Sampson, who rushed for 112 yards, ran 23 yards for a go-ahead, fourth-quarter touchdown. The touchdown was set up by a defensive stand that forced the Gators to punt from their end zone.

“(The defense) is confident,” Heupel said. “They don't just think (something good) is going to happen. They have to make it happen.”

Florida jumped out to a 10-0 lead, with Graham Mertz hitting Arlis Boardingham with a 13-yard scoring pass midway through the third quarter. On the play, Mertz's foot caught in the turf and he sustained a left leg injury.

“The tale of the tape is our missed opportunities in the first half,” Florida coach Billy Napier said.

The Gators led 3-0 at the half, but fumbled on the Tennessee 1 and had an illegal substitution penalty on a field goal attempt at the end of the second quarter that had a 10-second run-off negate the points.

“We had many opportunities to score points,” Napier said.

Sampson then had a 6-yard scoring, and Lagway, who took over for Mertz, threw an interception that set up Max Gilbert's tying, 35-yard field goal.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida: With Georgia, Texas, LSU and Ole Miss still on the schedule, the Gators will have to get things in order in a hurry. Bright glimmers from wins over Mississippi State and UCF were parlayed into a gritty performance against the Vols.

Tennessee: A lot of the problems that cropped up in the loss to Arkansas were evident again. With Alabama visiting next week, the Vols have a long way to go to make things right. If Tennessee is going to be a playoff contender the rest of the season, it needs to show consistency in its performance.

UP NEXT

Florida: Hosts Kentucky on Saturday.

Tennessee: Hosts Alabama on Saturday.

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) is tackled by Florida linebacker Jaden Robinson (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Florida defensive back Sharif Denson (0) returns an interception as he's chased by Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) dives for the goal as he's hit by Tennessee defensive back Andre Turrentine (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. Mertz fumbled on the play. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) leaves the field after scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) is tackled by Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) and linebacker Jaden Robinson (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) tries to escape the grasp of Florida edge Kamran James (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) is tackled by Florida linebacker Grayson Howard (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Florida defensive back Sharif Denson (0) returns an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, left, yells to field judge Phillip Davenport during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) tries to make a catch as he's defended by Florida defensive back Devin Moore (28)during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Florida head coach Billy Napier walks the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (53) reacts to sacking Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) dives for yardage as he's tackled by Florida edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

