Dutch prosecutors place Eritrean on most wanted list

Habtemariam's location is unknown. He escaped from custody in Ethiopia while on trial there last year on people smuggling charges, Dutch prosecutors said. He was convicted in his absence and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Under Dutch law, Habtemariam can be prosecuted in the Netherlands because the country is home to some of his alleged victims.

Dutch authorities are working with other nations, including Italy — where many migrant boats from Libya arrive — to track down Habtemariam “so that he can be brought to justice here for the criminal activities under which thousands of victims are being smuggled and exploited in degrading conditions,” the prosecution statement said.