Dutch prosecutors drop case of father of isolated family

“We got the younger children out of what was then an unsafe, bizarre situation. And over the course of the investigation, we gave them something they didn’t have before: an actual existence in our society through their registration in the personal register, but more importantly: freedom of choice.”

The six children who were kept on the farm are now all young adults. Three older siblings had earlier left the family's isolated life. Their mother died in 2004.

Prosecutors acknowledged their decision would be hard for the children who escaped the isolation and told investigators “about terrible things they endured."

Prosecutors said while the case against the father is over, all the children are now free to choose their own futures, even if that means returning to isolation with their ailing father.

“In the past 18 months, the children have got to know our society, have been able to participate in it and have received spiritual and medical care," they said. "If, now that they have been able to taste the alternative, they nevertheless choose to want to live in seclusion with their father again, to exercise their faith ... that is their choice.”