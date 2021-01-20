Dutch propose curfew to rein in virus; will ban more flights

The Netherlands has been in a tough lockdown for a month and will remain that way at least until at least Feb. 9, but the government says a slow decrease in the number of new infections and the threat posed by new variants have forced it to take tougher action.

The Dutch public health institute announced Tuesday that new infections decreased 21.5% over the past week to 38,776 as the lockdown that began in mid-December began to bear fruit. But at the same time, it warned that the new, more transmissible virus variant that led to a sharp spike in infections in the U.K. and Ireland is expected to make up at least half of all new Dutch COVID-19 cases by mid-February.

The Netherlands has counted 13,264 deaths in the pandemic, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

FILE- In this Tuesday Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, A skull is glued onto a traffic light on the near-empty Dam Square with the Royal Palace, seen center rear, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Dutch government said Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, that it wants to impose a curfew as part of beefed-up restrictions to rein in the spread of new more contagious variants of the coronavirus that already accounts for at least one in every 10 Dutch infections.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong