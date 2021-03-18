Dutch prime minister powers to fourth straight election win

Rutte, for one, wants a quick formation process so that a new government can continue battling the pandemic that has killed more than 16,000 in this country of more than 17 million people. Rutte’s victory came two months after his last coalition resigned amid a scandal involving the country’s tax office wrongfully labelling thousands of families who claimed child welfare benefits as fraudsters.

His party was forecast to win 35 seats, two more than the last election, in the 150-seat parliament, while D66 gained five seats to take its bloc to 24, according to the prognosis by national new agency ANP, based on nearly 80% of votes counted.

The other big winner of the night was the far-right populist Forum for Democracy, which rose from two to eight seats after its flamboyant leader Thierry Baudet campaigned around the country on a pledge to end the country's coronavirus lockdown.

Baudet, normally hyperactive on social media, made no reaction and was conspicuous by his absence on election night.

Hans Smolders, a newly elected Forum for Democracy lawmaker, had a simple explanation: “Thierry Baudet was totally exhausted,” he told the Good Morning Netherlands current affairs show early Thursday.

It was something of a political resurrection for the party that imploded late last year amid reports of anti-Semitic text messages circulating among members of its youth wing.

Despite the gains for Baudet, the far-right populist bloc in the Netherlands is unlikely to take part in any new coalition. Anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, whose Party for Freedom lost three seats and is now the country's third-biggest party, said he would again lead the opposition in parliament.

The political left also looks likely to be out of power after parties lost seats or failed to gain ground after four years in opposition to Rutte's outgoing center-right coalition. The Green Left party, which was a big winner in the 2017 election, was forecast to lose half of its 14 seats.

The election, just months after Britain's Brexit divorce settlement with the European Union came into full force, saw gains among pro-EU parties. Big winner D66 has long been a staunch defender of the 27-nation bloc and among new parties in the lower house of parliament was outspokenly pro-European party Volt, which was forecast to win three seats.

Kaag, a former diplomat who served as minister for foreign trade and development cooperation in Rutte’s last coalition, had campaigned as a viable alternative to Rutte as national leader in a country that has never had a female prime minister.

“I have always believed and that has been confirmed this evening, that people in the Netherlands are not extreme, but moderate and appreciate a positive attitude,” she said after her party tweeted a photo of Kaag standing on a table cheering her party’s big gains.

