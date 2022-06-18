Dutch prime minister apologizes to Srebrenica peacekeepers

The Netherlands has long wrestled with the legacy of the Srebrenica massacre. Then Prime Minister Wim Kok resigned in 2002 after a report harshly criticized Dutch authorities for sending soldiers into a danger zone without a proper mandate or the weapons needed to protect about 30,000 refugees who had fled to the Dutch base in eastern Bosnia.

In 2019, the Dutch Supreme Court ruled that the Netherlands was partially liable in the deaths of about 350 Muslim men murdered by Bosnian Serb forces during the massacre.

The court ruled that Dutch peacekeepers evacuated the men from their military base near Srebrenica on July 13, 1995, despite knowing that they “were in serious jeopardy of being abused and murdered” by Bosnian Serb forces.

The U.N. also has been criticized for failing to authorize NATO airstrikes to support the lightly-armed Dutch troops in July 1995 as they came under attack.