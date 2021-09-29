Dutch political leaders meet amid stalled coalition talks

“Our country urgently needs a new Cabinet and, in view of the time that has passed since the March 17 elections, the time has really come for ... all parties from the broad and constructive center to take responsibility,” Johan Remkes, the official steering the talks, wrote in his invitation to nine party leaders.

A total of 17 parties from across the political spectrum won seats in the lower house of the Dutch parliament in the March 17 election. Rutte's People's Party for Freedom and Democracy emerged as the largest party, followed by the centrist D66 party led by former foreign minister Sigrid Kaag.

The most recent round of failed negotiations focused on a minority coalition of those two parties together with the Christian Democrats.

Those three parties were still talking Wednesday evening. While the Greens and Labor reiterated a willingness to join a coalition, the main parties have so far balked at such a broad coalition.

Rutte's current four-party coalition quit in January to take political responsibility for a scandal in which the country's tax authorities wrongly labeled as fraudsters many families who were claiming child welfare payments.