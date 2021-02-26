Dutch poet declines assignment to translate Gorman's works

“We are going to look for a team to cooperate with to translate Amanda's words and message of hope and inspiration as well as possible and in her spirit,” Le Noble said.

The publisher said earlier this week that Rijneveld was the translator it had dreamed of and said that "Amanda Gorman herself was also immediately enthusiastic about the choice for the young poet.”

One of the critics of the choice of Rijneveld was Janice Deul, an activist and journalist who wrote an opinion piece in the Netherlands' national daily newspaper de Volkskrant about the topic.

“Not to take anything away from Rijneveld’s qualities, but why not chose a writer who is -- just like Gorman -- spoken word artist, young, female and unapologetically Black.”

On Friday, Deul tweeted: “Thanks for this decision” and tagged Rijneveld and Meulenhoff.