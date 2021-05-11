Dutch move toward further easing of coronavirus lockdown

Earlier Tuesday, the national public health institute reported that admissions to hospital intensive care units declined by 22% over the last seven days compared with the previous week.

In the same period, the number of positive coronavirus tests fell by 10% to 47,108, a decline caused in part by fewer people getting tests because of school holidays.

Neighboring Belgium announced earlier Tuesday that it too is relaxing its lockdown as of next month.

Dutch bars and cafes reopened their outdoor terraces last month, under strict conditions, after a six-month lockdown.

Last month also saw huge crowds gather in Dutch cities, flouting social distancing rules, to celebrate the national King's Day holiday.

Underscoring the need to stick to basic hygiene and social distancing rules, Rutte said that local health authorities have attributed 17 large new clusters of infections in Amsterdam to the King's Day celebrations.

The government also said that from May 15 it is easing its general advice not to travel to foreign countries and will allow people to travel to countries designated as safe because of their low infection rates.

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Dutch caretaker Prime Minster Mark Rutte answers questions after casting his vote in a general election in The Hague. Dutch zoos and theme parks will be allowed to re-open next week under strict conditions and bars and cafes can extend the opening hours of their outdoor terraces, if coronavirus infections and hospital admissions continue to fall, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong