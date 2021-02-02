Dutch lockdown extended as virus variants gain strongly

Rutte heeded that advice.

His ruling coalition “reached the conclusion that extending the current lockdown almost in its entirety until March 2 is unavoidable,” he said.

Bars and restaurants in the Netherlands have been closed since mid-October and non-essential shops since mid-December. Public venues such as cinemas, museums and libraries also remain shut and there are strict limits on the size of gatherings both indoors and outside.

The first easing of the lockdown this year came Sunday, when the government announced that elementary schools and daycare centers will reopen next Monday. Rutte said high schools would remain closed until at least March 1.

In another minor easing of the lockdown, Rutte said that from Feb. 10 all stores will be allowed to sell their products and customers can collect them at pickup points outside the shops.

The public health institute said last week's reduction in new infections was a result of the lockdown, but said it was too early to tell what effect the country's curfew has had since taking effect on Jan. 23. The Netherlands this week recorded the lowest daily increase in infections since the end of September.

The public health institute said “without the more contagious variants, the situation would be going in the right direction” but warned that “relaxing the (lockdown) measures can only be done with the greatest possible caution.”

The confirmed Dutch death toll in the pandemic is more than 14,100.

___

Two women inside a cigar smoking lounge watch Dutch riot police disperse demonstrators who protested on Museum Square against coronavirus related restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Corder) Credit: Mike Corder Credit: Mike Corder

People gather on Museum Square to protest against coronavirus related restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Corder) Credit: Mike Corder Credit: Mike Corder

This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a scientist in Janssen laboratory in Leiden, The Netherlands. Johnson & Johnson's long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against symptomatic illness with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Johnson & Johnson said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the first single-shot vaccine appears 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It was more protective against severe symptoms, 85%. (Johnson & Johnson via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited