Dutch leader expected to announce tough coronavirus lockdown

“It's serious. It's very serious,” Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said Monday ahead of a Cabinet meeting to discuss action to rein in the spread of the virus. “We see the infection numbers rising sharply in recent days, we see that hospital admissions are increasing again, the pressure on the health care sector remains high.”

Rutte's speech Monday evening comes a day after neighboring Germany announced similar coronavirus restrictions in an attempt to reduce its stubbornly high infection rates. Those measures also go well into January.

Some 10,000 people in the Netherlands are confirmed to have died of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.

