Dutch king's speech outlines limited government plans

For the second straight year, the king's “speech from the throne” was held in a Hague church instead of the historic Knight's Hall due to coronavirus restrictions and there was no horse-drawn carriage ride for members of the royal family through packed streets. As the king and Queen Maxima left the church, a small group of people booed.

Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra was presenting details of the budget to parliament later Tuesday.

On foreign policy, the king said that membership of the European Union, NATO and the United Nations remain “cornerstones of Dutch foreign policy,” but he added that the country has choices to make about its relations with China, Russia and the United States.

“Trans-Atlantic cooperation remains the foundation of Dutch security policy, but at the same time we will have to invest more in European security policy,” he said.

Caption Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, left in the sunlight, leave after the King marked the opening of the parliamentary year with a speech outlining the government's budget plans for the year ahead at the Grote Kerk, or Sint-Jacobus Kerk, (Great Church or St. James' Church) in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte jokes prior to Dutch King Willem-Alexander's speech which marks the opening of the parliamentary year outlining the government's budget plans for the year ahead at the Grote Kerk, or Sint-Jacobus Kerk, (Great Church or St. James' Church) in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte jokes prior to Dutch King Willem-Alexander's speech which marks the opening of the parliamentary year outlining the government's budget plans for the year ahead at the Grote Kerk, or Sint-Jacobus Kerk, (Great Church or St. James' Church) in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte, in the sunlight, listens to King Willem-Alexander's speech, on screen left, which marked the opening of the parliamentary year outlining the government's budget plans for the year ahead at the Grote Kerk, or Sint-Jacobus Kerk, (Great Church or St. James' Church) in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong