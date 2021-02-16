Dutch govt appeals court order to scrap coronavirus curfew

“This requires a very careful decision-making process,” the court ruled.

Last week, the government extended the curfew into March by using a law allowing it to bypass the usual legislative process in emergencies. When the curfew was introduced and when it was extended, the government sought and gained support from the majority of lawmakers during two debates in the lower house of Dutch parliament.

However, the court said the introduction of the curfew did not require the use of the fast-track process as it had been discussed at length during the coronavirus crisis.

A group called Viruuswaarheid, or Virus Truth, that is deeply skeptical of the government's approach to slowing the spread of the virus had asked the court to outlaw the curfew, which sparked rioting in the first days of its imposition but is widely adhered to by the vast majority of the country.

In a video interview tweeted by the group, its leader, Willem Engel thanked the judge who issued the ruling and said, “I'm happy that there is still such a thing as jurisprudence.”

Confirmed virus infections have for weeks been slowly declining in the Netherlands amid a tough lockdown. The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases declined over the past two weeks from 24.27 new cases per 100,000 people on Feb. 1 to 20.36 new cases per 100,000 people on Feb. 15.

The country has seen nearly 15,000 confirmed deaths in the pandemic.

