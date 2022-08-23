Dutch government under fire in debate over emissions cuts

The leader of the centrist D66 party, Sigrid Kaag, did not attend the debate because she was ill. Her party has pushed hard for the emission reduction targets.

The government says emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia, which livestock produce, must be drastically reduced close to nature areas that are part of a network of protected habitats for endangered plants and wildlife stretching across the 27-nation European Union.

Rutte's administration has given local authorities a year to draw up plans for how to achieve the reductions.

Farmers argue that will force many of them out of business and destroy rural communities reliant on agriculture. To protest the measures, they have dumped manure and garbage, including asbestos, on highways over the summer and blockaded supermarket distribution centers to halt the flow of food to stores.

