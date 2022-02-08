Dutch government names commissioner to tackle #MeToo issues

The announcement came as Labor Party lawmaker Gijs van Dijk quit Parliament after his party said it was launching an independent investigation into several reports about his “undesirable behavior in the private sphere.”

Police said Monday they have received five complaints of possible criminal behavior and more than 20 reports of “inappropriate behavior and possible sexually transgressive behavior” by people linked to “The Voice of Holland.” Prosecutors and police are studying the five complaints to establish whether to open investigations that could lead to criminal charges.

On Sunday, Marc Overmars, a former star player turned sports administrator, quit the Amsterdam soccer club Ajax and apologized for his actions.

"Certainly for someone in my position, this behavior is unacceptable. I now see that too. But it is too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax,” he said in a statement released by the club.

Last month, hundreds of people staged a #MeToo demonstration in Amsterdam to call for more government action to tackle abuse.

Caption Hundreds of people protested in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in a #MeToo demonstration sparked by allegations of sexual improprieties linked to a popular Dutch TV talent show. The demonstration on Amsterdam's Museumplein square was organized following reports of inappropriate sexual behavior, ranging from WhatsApp messages to an allegation of rape, linked to "The Voice of Holland." (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong