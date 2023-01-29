Dutch firm: US, allies near deal to limit chip tech to China

“We hope the relevant countries will do the right thing and work together to uphold the multilateral trade regime and safeguard the stability of the global industrial and supply chains,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said this month. “This will also serve to protect their own long-term interests.”

ASML has research and manufacturing centers in Beijing and Shenzhen, China, as well as a regional headquarters in Hong Kong.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Friday that Dutch and Japanese officials were in Washington for talks led by President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, that covered the “safety and security of emerging technologies,” efforts to aid Ukraine and other issues.

“We’re grateful that they were able to come to D.C. and to have these talks,” Kirby said.

Kirby declined to say whether the U.S. was nearing a deal on tightening export controls on semiconductor technology. Biden earlier this month met separately with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to push for tighter export controls.

In a press conference last week, Rutte was asked about the talks but said they involve “such sensitive material … high-quality technology that the Dutch government chooses to communicate about it very carefully and that means in a very limited way.”

U.S. officials say China is spending heavily to develop its fledgling semiconductor producers but so far cannot make the high-end chips used in the most advanced smartphones and other devices.

AP reporters Aamer Madhani in Washington and Mike Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, contributed to this report.