Dutch court: Uber drivers covered by taxi labor agreement

"We are disappointed with this decision because we know that the overwhelming majority of drivers wish to remain independent," said Maurits Schönfeld, Uber’s General Manager Northern Europe.

He added that drivers "don’t want to give up their freedom to choose if, when and where to work. In the interest of drivers, we will therefore appeal the court’s decision, whilst also continuing to improve platform work in the Netherlands.”

An Uber spokesman said that nothing would change for drivers using the app as the company appeals the ruling.

The court ordered Uber to pay the FNV 50,000 euros ($59,000) in damages for not adhering to the collective labor agreement.

FNV said the ruling means Uber drivers are entitled to more pay and have more rights if they are ill or have their employment terminated.

The Dutch court decision follows a similar ruling by Britain's High Court in February that said Uber drivers are "workers" and not self-employed.

