Dutch court shoots down plan using paintball guns on wolves

A local court ruled that officials had not justified their decision to use the novel approach as a safe way to teach the wolves to stay out of populated areas. It said regional authorities had not done enough research into other possible solutions.

Nature conservation society Fauna Protection objected to the plan, arguing it was an untested approach and it was unclear if the paintballs could seriously harm the animals. The group was happy with the outcome. “The judge chose the wolf and not the humans,” the organization’s chairperson, Harm Niesen, said in a statement.