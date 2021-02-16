Dutch court orders government to scrap coronavirus curfew

The justice ministry said it was studying the ruling.

A group called Virus Truth that is deeply skeptical of the government's approach to slowing the spread of the virus had asked the court to outlaw the curfew, which sparked rioting in the first days of its imposition but is widely adhered to by the vast majority of the country.

In a video interview tweeted by the group, its leader Willem Engel thanked the judge and said, “I'm happy that there is still such a thing as jurisprudence.”

Infections have for weeks been slowly declining in the Netherlands amid a tough lockdown. The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases declined over the past two weeks from 24.27 new cases per 100,000 people on Feb. 1 to 20.36 new cases per 100,000 people on Feb. 15.

The country has seen nearly 15,000 confirmed deaths in the pandemic.

