Dutch court nixes plan to reduce flights at Schiphol Airport

In response, KLM said it plans measures that offer “a better alternative for achieving less noise and CO2 while meeting travelers’ need to fly.”

The airline said it would explain its approach in the next phase of the case. “This will investigate whether noise levels can be reduced around Schiphol using methods other than those envisaged by the ministry,” KLM said.

The government ministry responsible for aviation infrastructure said it was studying the ruling and considering its next steps.

The ministry said in a written reaction that it is “striving to find a new balance between the interests of residents and the living environment on the one hand and the economic importance of Schiphol for the Netherlands on the other."