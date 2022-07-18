Dutch court jails 2 men for 5 years for attack on reporter

The court said the two men, identified by Dutch media as Tjeerd P. and Jaimy W. in line with privacy guidelines, launched the attack because one objected to what he considered the negative tone of the reporter's coverage of demonstrations against the Dutch government's coronavirus lockdown measures.

The court in the northern city of Groningen said the attackers threw a beer bottle filled with kerosine through a window in the front door of the reporter's home in the early hours of Aug. 19, last year, causing a small fire.