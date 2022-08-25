Dutch agencies help migrants sleeping outside crowded camp

Blue plastic children's paddling pools were set up as washing stations, and a small row of portable toilets stood near the covered areas.

Sargentini compared the situation to overcrowded migrant camps in Greece.

“These are 700 people sleeping rough: no showers, very bad facilities, no health care from the institutions," Sargentini told The Associated Press. "And it might not be as crowded as on the Greek isles, but if you come here after a long journey as a refugee, you think you find safety, but you find neglect. And you sleep like this. Even if you are healthy, you’ll get sick here.”

She said two people were hospitalized Thursday - a man who had a heart attack and another who did not have medication for his diabetes.

State Secretary for Asylum and Migration Eric van der Burg told reporters he was “deeply shocked” by the death of the 3-month-old baby. The cause of death was under investigation, he said.

Mohammad Ali, a 34-year-old Syrian who crisscrossed Europe to reach the Netherlands and has been in Ter Apel for about a month, said he was shocked at the conditions there.

“I’m surprised from the bad conditions here because I didn’t hear about it," he said. "If I hear it, if I see it before, I will not come here. Because ... I think I’m in (a) Middle East country, not in ... Holland.”

A number of factors have created the crisis in Ter Apel. It can take months or more to process the asylum applications of migrants arriving from so-called “safe countries” who ultimately are not entitled to stay. A housing crisis means refugees often have nowhere to go once they have been granted a residency permit and therefore stay on at asylum-seeker centers.

While many Dutch towns and cities offered places for Ukrainians who fled the war in their country, the welcome mat has worn thin for asylum-seekers from other countries, and municipalities are not making enough room available to house them.

The majority of people arriving in Ter Apel are Syrians fleeing their nation’s grinding civil war.

“There’s about 60,000 Ukrainians in municipalities that are being housed there, and there you can see it was possible. But when it comes to non-Ukrainian refugees — people here are mostly from Syria, from Turkey, Afghanistan — municipalities still look the other way,” said Sander Schaap of refugee aid group VluchtelingenWerk.

The situation in Dutch asylum-seeker centers has gotten so bad that VluchtelingenWerk last week took the government and its asylum agency to court to produce change. Nobody from the agency was available for comment Thursday.

Sargentini wants to see change even sooner, but is not optimistic.

“If we can leave tomorrow because of the government taking its responsibility, we will," she said. "But currently, together with the Red Cross, we are here to give that needed help.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Combined Shape Caption People reached out to grab water bottles as hundreds of migrants sought shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong Combined Shape Caption People reached out to grab water bottles as hundreds of migrants sought shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined Shape Caption A man sits outside the gate of an overcrowded asylum seekers center where hundreds of migrants seek shelter in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong Combined Shape Caption A man sits outside the gate of an overcrowded asylum seekers center where hundreds of migrants seek shelter in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined Shape Caption Migrants gathered around a power point to recharge their mobile phones as hundreds of sought shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong Combined Shape Caption Migrants gathered around a power point to recharge their mobile phones as hundreds of sought shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined Shape Caption A piece of soap sat on a makeshift bathing facility where hundreds of migrants sought shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong Combined Shape Caption A piece of soap sat on a makeshift bathing facility where hundreds of migrants sought shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined Shape Caption Medecins Sans Frontieres doctors treat a man as hundreds of migrants seek shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong Combined Shape Caption Medecins Sans Frontieres doctors treat a man as hundreds of migrants seek shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined Shape Caption Children's pools serve as bathing facility as hundreds of migrants seek shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong Combined Shape Caption Children's pools serve as bathing facility as hundreds of migrants seek shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined Shape Caption Hundreds of migrants seek shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong Combined Shape Caption Hundreds of migrants seek shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined Shape Caption Two migrants seek shade in the shadow of road signs as hundreds of migrants seek shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong Combined Shape Caption Two migrants seek shade in the shadow of road signs as hundreds of migrants seek shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined Shape Caption Hundreds of migrants seek shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong Combined Shape Caption Hundreds of migrants seek shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined Shape Caption Hundreds of migrants seek shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong Combined Shape Caption Hundreds of migrants seek shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined Shape Caption People reach out as ice cream was distributed in the heat as hundreds of migrants seek shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong Combined Shape Caption People reach out as ice cream was distributed in the heat as hundreds of migrants seek shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined Shape Caption A migrant sleeps amidst hundreds who sought shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong Combined Shape Caption A migrant sleeps amidst hundreds who sought shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined Shape Caption Hundreds of migrants seek shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong Combined Shape Caption Hundreds of migrants seek shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong