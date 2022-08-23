journal-news logo
Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

FILE - Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, right, during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series April 25, 2022, in New York. Durant has again told Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants to be traded, reiterating a request he first made nearly six weeks ago, a person with knowledge of the matter confirmed Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE - Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, right, during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series April 25, 2022, in New York. Durant has again told Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants to be traded, reiterating a request he first made nearly six weeks ago, a person with knowledge of the matter confirmed Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

By BRIAN MAHONEY, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets plan to stay together after all

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets plan to stay together after all, even after the All-Star forward asked to be traded earlier this summer.

The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

Marks added that the goal remains to bring a championship to Brooklyn.

That is certainly more likely by keeping Durant, who remains one of the best scorers in the NBA. He is set to begin a four-year extension he signed last summer, and the possibility of him being traded had been the biggest story in the NBA this summer.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

