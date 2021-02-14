Durant leads Brooklyn past Warriors in Golden State reunion

Golden State paid video tribute with “Welcome back KD!” during a first-quarter timeout and plans to so again during his next visit to Chase Center when fans have returned.

The Warriors shot 4 for 20 on 3-pointers in the first half, 1 of 7 by Curry, and trailed 66-51 at the break.

Curry struggled by his standards coming off a 40-point performance two nights earlier against Orlando in which he made 10 3-pointers.

The Warriors lost 125-99 at Brooklyn to open the season Dec. 22, but “we're a totally different team,” Kent Bazemore said.

So were the new-look Nets.

Nets: The Nets made their first visit to second-year Chase Center having been scheduled to play here during the arena’s first season March 12 last year but the game was canceled near the start of the pandemic. ... Brooklyn won three in a row against Golden State for the first time since March 9, 2011 through March 30, 2012. ... The Nets earned their first road win at Golden State since a 102-100 victory on March 30, 2012.

Warriors: Injured rookie James Wiseman spoke in Mandarin Chinese on the big screen to help celebrate the Lunar New Year. ... Big man Kevon Looney says he’s “making good progress. Hopefully I’ll be back on the court soon,” a week out from his left ankle sprain — surprisingly an injury he’s never had previously.

Durant walked onto the court for pregame warmups and exchanged hugs and handshakes with all of his friends. He and Curry were concentrating on their warmup routines until the two-time MVP stopped to say hello as Durant stretched on his back at midcourt.

“I think it does mean something to him but he hasn’t showed it, we haven’t talked about it,” said Nets coach Steve Nash, who worked closely with Durant during his Bay Area stint as a Warriors player development consultant. “If there’s ever a comeback game that is less than what it may have been in the normal situation, it’s this one.”

Durant returned from missing last season following surgery for a torn right Achilles tendon he hurt in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals with the Warriors.

It's the same injury Klay Thompson is sidelined with now.

“The fact that he's come back from the injury in such a strong manner, it's really encouraging,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “We pull for KD and want him to do well and we want him healthy. Now we have our own player who's dealing with an Achilles with Klay. I think KD's play has been inspiring to Klay. In the end all you really want is everybody to be healthy and thriving in this league because the league is better for it, and you root for individual people.”

“He’s Kevin Durant and his name speaks for itself. He walks into the gym and people know who he is. The dude is 7-foot and can freakin’ light it up, so he’s a monster.” -- Bazemore.

Nets: At Sacramento on Monday night to continue a five-game West Coast road trip.

Warriors: Host Cavaliers on Monday night having won the last six against Cleveland and five straight in the series at home.

