Durant leads big rally at MSG as Nets storm past Knicks

The Knicks recovered to go back ahead by three, but Durant scored eight straight Brooklyn points, including the tiebreaking jumper that made it 98-96 with 4:15 to play. The Nets followed with 3-pointers by Irving, Seth Curry and Patty Mills to break it open.

Curry and Mills each scored 15 points.

Alec Burks scored 24 points, and RJ Barrett had 23 for the Knicks, who were in control after a 19-0 spanning the first and second quarters.

The Knicks closed the first quarter with a 10-0 spurt to take a 29-25 lead. They ran off the first nine of the second period, making it 38-25 on Obi Toppin's basket just over two minutes in. New York got consecutive 3-pointers from Barrett and Evan Fournier made it 63-46 and the lead was still 17 at the break.

Burks opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer and Barrett knocked down a free throw to make it 71-50, but New York would get only 11 more points and shoot 5 for 20 in the quarter. Durant hit a pair of 3s in a 10-2 run to end the period that trimmed it to 82-72.

TIP-INS

Nets: Coach Steve Nash said G Goran Dragic, who missed his third straight game in the NBA's health and safety protocols, was feeling better but still in Atlanta, where he started feeling ill. ... F James Johnson was out for a second straight games with an illness. ... Brooklyn finished 24-17 in the road, most wins in franchise history.

Knicks: Starting C Mitchell Robinson was scratched win an illness unrelated to COVID-19. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said rookie G Quentin Grimes, who was out again with a sore right knee, was day to day and he would leave it up to the player and medical staff it he played again this season.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Cleveland on Friday night.

Knicks: At Washington on Friday night.

Caption Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant looks to pass the ball during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant runs on the court during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II