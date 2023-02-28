Durant expected to make Suns debut on Wednesday vs. Hornets

The Suns made the announcement on social media Tuesday. The 13-time All-Star came to Phoenix on Feb. 9 in a blockbuster trade that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant hasn't played for the Suns while recovering from a sprained knee ligament. The 34-year-old is still one of the game's elite scorers, averaging nearly 30 points per game this season.