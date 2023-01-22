Dunn scores 16, Temple defeats No. 1 Houston 56-55

Shead scored 13 points, and Marcus Sasser added 12 points for Houston (18-2, 6-1), which saw its nine-game winning streak snapped.

Houston shot 34% but were 11 of 21 from the free throw line.

Tied at 47, Temple used an 8-1 spurt to open up a 55-48 lead on two free throws by Jourdain with 6½ minutes remaining. Houston responded with a 7-0 run to tie it at 55.

BIG PICTURE

Temple: The Owls improved to 2-0 this season against ranked opponents. … Temple did not make a field goal of the final 7:18 and were 5 of 21 from the field in the second half. … The Owls had 11 assists on 14 field goals.

Houston: With the game tied at the half at 30 apiece, it marked the first time this season the Cougars have not led at the half. … Coach Kelvin Sampson was issued a technical foul in the second half for arguing a foul call. … Houston outrebounded Temple 39-33.

ASTROS IN THE HOUSE

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, third base coach Gary Pettis and closer Ryan Pressly sat courtside for the game.

UP NEXT

Temple: Hosts South Florida on Wednesday.

Houston: At Central Florida on Wednesday.

