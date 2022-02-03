'Dune,' 'The Power Of The Dog' lead BAFTA nominations

“Dune,” starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, received eleven nominations Thursday including best film, cinematography and original score. “The Power of the Dog,” set in 1920s Montana and starring Cumberbatch as a ranch owner, follows close behind with eight nominations, including best director and best film.

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical “Belfast,” which tells of a childhood in Northern Ireland during the bloody conflict known as The Troubles, was also nominated for best film and five other categories. But Branagh did not make it onto the best director list.