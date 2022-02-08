'Dune,' 'Power of the Dog' poised for Oscar nomination hauls

Netflix has “The Power of the Dog,” Adam McKay’s apocalyptic comedy “Don’t Look Up," Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical adaptation “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” and Maggie Gyllenhaal's Elena Ferrante adaptation “The Lost Daughter.” After several near-misses with “Roma," “The Irishman" and “Mank,” Netflix is still seeking its first best picture win.

Apple has the deaf family drama “CODA” and Joel Coen’s Shakespeare adaptation “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Denzel Washington, star of “Macbeth,” is in line for his ninth acting Oscar nomination. Troy Kotsur of “CODA” could become only the second deaf actor nominated for an Academy Award. The only previous deaf actor nominated in Oscar history is Marlee Martlin, Kotsur's “CODA” co-star.

Amazon is represented with Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos,” which may score acting nods for stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

Two films that premiered simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max — “Dune” and the Will Smith-led “King Richard," about the father of Venus and Serena Williams — should also be in the best picture mix. With about $400 million in ticket sales, “Dune” could be the biggest ticket-seller to be nominated for best picture — so long as “Spider-Man: No Way Home” or “No Time to Die” don't sneak in.

In pulling from films released in myriad ways, the Oscar nominations are sure to reflect a tumultuous pandemic year for Hollywood that began with many theaters shuttered and ended with Sony Pictures' “Spider-Man: No Way Home” smashing box-office records.

In between, much of the normal rhythm of the movie business was transformed, as studios pushed some of the biggest movies of the year to streaming services in a bid to lure subscribers. Films including “Dune" (despite the objections of its director), Pixar's “Luca" and “King Richard” were among those that went straight to homes.

As COVID-19 cases surged in the last two months due to the omicron variant, much of Oscar season also turned virtual. Last year, the pandemic led the academy to host a delayed Oscars in a socially distanced ceremony at Los Angeles' Union Station. Ratings plummeted to an all-time low of 9.85 million viewers.

This year, the academy has yet to map out plans for its show, except that it will include a host for the first time since 2018. For better or worse, the Academy Awards will also be without its usual lead-in. The Golden Globes in January were an untelevised non-event after NBC said it wouldn't air them in 2022 while the beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press reformed itself after ethics and diversity criticism.

Other changes were more subtle but potentially impactful. For the first time, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences ruled out hard-copy DVD screeners for its members, who instead could watch submissions on the academy's streaming platform.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Will Smith in a scene from "King Richard." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Credit: Uncredited

This image released by Amazon shows Ben Affleck, left, and Tye Sheridan in a scene from "The Tender Bar." (Claire Folger/Amazon via AP) Credit: Claire Folger

This image released by A24 shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "The Tragedy of Macbeth." (A24 via AP) Credit: Alison Rosa

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Timothee Chalamet, left, and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from "Dune." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Credit: Chia Bella James

This image released by Netflix shows Andrew Garfield in a scene from "Tick, Tick...Boom!" (Macall Polay/Netflix via AP) Credit: Macall Polay

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows, from left, Ilda Mason as Luz, Ariana DeBose as Anita, and Ana Isabelle as Rosalia in "West Side Story." (Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios via AP) Credit: Niko Tavernise

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Troy Kotsur, left, and Marlee Matlin in a scene from "CODA." (Apple TV+ via AP) Credit: Uncredited

This image released by Netflix shows Leonardo DiCaprio in "Don't Look Up." (Niko Tavernise/Netflix via AP) Credit: Niko Tavernise

FILE - Director Jane Campion appears at the screening of "The Power of the Dog" during the American Film Institute festival in Los Angeles on Nov. 11, 2021. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Richard Shotwell

This image released by MGM shows Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, left, and Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in "House of Gucci." (Fabio Lovino/MGM via AP) Credit: Fabio Lovino

This image released by Netflix shows Olivia Colman in a scene from "The Lost Daughter." (Yannis Drakoulidis/Netflix via AP) Credit: Yannis Drakoulidis

This image released by MGM shows Cooper Hoffman, left, and Alana Haim in a scene from "Licorice Pizza." (MGM via AP) Credit: Uncredited