Duke's Cooper Flagg sprained his ankle and is a 'longshot' to play in ACC semifinals, coach says

Duke coach Jon Scheyer says it’s a “real longshot” that freshman star Cooper Flagg will be able to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals because of an ankle sprain
Duke forward Cooper Flagg sits on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. Flagg was injured in the first half. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Duke forward Cooper Flagg sits on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. Flagg was injured in the first half. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By AARON BEARD – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke coach Jon Scheyer said it's a “real longshot" that freshman star Cooper Flagg will be able to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals because of an ankle sprain.

The 6-foot-9 Flagg rolled his left ankle in the first half of the top-ranked Blue Devils' quarterfinal win against Georgia Tech. He hobbled off the court before heading to the locker room, then returned to the bench for the second half but didn't play again.

Scheyer said Flagg was already dealing with swelling and said he'd “have to be really convinced we should even consider seeing if he can go” in the semifinals on Friday night. Scheyer said X-rays showed no fracture for Flagg, named Tuesday as The Associated Press league player and newcomer of the year.

Duke forward Cooper Flagg, left, cheers from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. Flagg was injured in the first half. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Duke forward Cooper Flagg, left, is greeted by center Khaman Maluach during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. Flagg was injured in the first half. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Duke forward Cooper Flagg, left, cheers from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. Flagg was injured in the first half. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Georgia Tech guard Jaeden Mustaf drives to the basket past Duke forward Cooper Flagg during the first half of an college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

