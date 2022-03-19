Duke tops Cal State Fullerton to open Coach K's last NCAAs

The Blue Devils haven't looked quite the same of late, potentially weighed down by the enormity of playing through a legend's final games in a 47-year career. The Blue Devils suffered a dispiriting loss to rival North Carolina in Krzyzewski's emotional final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and fell last weekend to Virginia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

But Krzyzewski said he thought his team looked “fresher” in workouts, and the Blue Devils got off to a fast start that backed up their coach's take.

Duke's first basket came on a smooth passing sequence that saw Banchero find Wendell Moore Jr., who flipped it to Mark Williams nearby for the dunk. Banchero — who came in shooting 31% from behind the arc — hit a 3 from one corner, and then the other.

Moore followed with a 3 of his own off a kickout from Williams, good for a crisp 13-2 game-opening flurry. While Fullerton got within six points briefly late in the first half, Duke played confidently while protecting a comfortable margin the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Cal State Fullerton: The Titans won the Big West Tournament to earn their fourth bid to the NCAAs and first since 2018 under Dedrique Taylor. The ninth-year coach said he had a mature team but acknowledged this stage was “a different animal." His team didn't look intimidated, but it couldn't knock down the open shots it got while struggling to handle some of Duke's size and length.

Duke: Moore had said the team used days leading up to the tournament to work on recovering its defensive edge. There were some positive signs, namely 10 blocked shots — five by the 7-foot-1 Williams.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Duke's Jeremy Roach (3) and Cal State Fullerton's Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) both dive for the ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Duke's Jeremy Roach (3) and Cal State Fullerton's Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) both dive for the ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells during the first half of a college basketball game against the Cal State Fullerton in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells during the first half of a college basketball game against the Cal State Fullerton in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Duke's Mark Williams (15) scores against Cal State Fullerton during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Duke's Mark Williams (15) scores against Cal State Fullerton during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Duke center Mark Williams guards Cal State Fullerton forward E.J. Anosike during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Duke center Mark Williams guards Cal State Fullerton forward E.J. Anosike during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Cal State Fullerton guard Damari Milstead falls as Duke's Wendell Moore Jr., from left, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Dante Maddox Jr. look on during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Cal State Fullerton guard Damari Milstead falls as Duke's Wendell Moore Jr., from left, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Dante Maddox Jr. look on during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Cal State Fullerton head coach Dedrique Taylor laughs during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Duke, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Cal State Fullerton head coach Dedrique Taylor laughs during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Duke, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Cal State Fullerton guard Tory San Antonio shoots over Duke center Mark Williams during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Cal State Fullerton guard Tory San Antonio shoots over Duke center Mark Williams during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Duke's Paolo Banchero (5) shows three fingers to the Cal State Fullerton bench after scoring during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Duke's Paolo Banchero (5) shows three fingers to the Cal State Fullerton bench after scoring during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson