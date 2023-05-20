X

Dudamel gets 7-minute ovation after 1st NY Philharmonic concert since music director decision

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 20 minutes ago
Gustavo Dudamel and the New York Philharmonic received a seven-minute standing ovation following his first performance with the orchestra since he agreed to become music director

NEW YORK (AP) — Gustavo Dudamel and the New York Philharmonic received a seven-minute standing ovation Friday night following his first performance with the orchestra since he agreed to become music director.

Dudamel conducted a performance of Mahler's Ninth Symphony at David Geffen Hall, a program he is scheduled to repeat on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

The 42-year-old Venezuelan has been music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 2009 and will leave at the end of the 2025-2026 season. He agreed in February to a five-year contract as New York's artistic and music director starting in 2026-2027.

Dudamel will remain music director of the Paris Opéra, a role he's held since 2021.

In Other News
1
Jimmy Butler scores 27, Miami beats Boston 111-105 to take 2-0 lead in...
2
Debt limit talks start, stop as Republicans, White House face 'serious...
3
'A day of joy:' Brittney Griner set to open 1st WNBA season since...
4
Former 49ers lobbyist testifies he received illegally leaked report on...
5
Scheffler tied for lead in PGA as Oak Hill delivers a new challenge
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top