Dubai's Expo 2020 reveals 3 worker deaths from COVID-19

But problems have emerged. The European Parliament last month urged nations not to take part in Expo, citing the UAE’s “inhumane practices against foreign workers” that it said worsened during the pandemic.

To pay tribute to the thousands of workers who toiled to build the fairgrounds from scratch, the site features a somber worker's monument — stone columns wrapped with an engraved roll call of laborers' names at Expo's Jubilee Park, nestled between a performance stage and a popular Dubai bar chain.

The massive global event has also renewed criticism from human rights groups of the UAE's suppression of dissent and restrictions on free expression.

At a press conference Saturday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian answered a question about the European Parliament's concerns over labor abuses in the UAE, saying that France would not join in its call for an Expo boycott and instead raise any potential issues with Emirati authorities “behind closed doors.” However, the sensitive exchange was inexplicably missing from the official Expo transcript of the news conference, raising concerns about transparency at the site.

“I will look into that,” said McGeachin when asked about the omission. “I would like to say that this is an oversight.”

Meanwhile, Uganda’s long-serving President Yoweri Museveni arrived to visit his nation’s pavilion at Expo. He called the site and the Emirati effort to build the small city “a challenge to the Africans” as they had “turned a desert into a center of affluence.”

“Yesterday when I arrived, they took me for COVID test,” he said. “In Africa, sometimes we say, ‘Big people should not be checked.’”

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell contributed to this report.

Caption A worker walks through an installation honoring the foreign laborers who built Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Dubai's Expo 2020 on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, offered conflicting figures for how many workers had been killed on site during construction of the massive world's fair, first saying five and then later three. In a later statement, Expo apologized and described the initial figure as a "mistake." (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) Credit: Jon Gambrell Credit: Jon Gambrell

