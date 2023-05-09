Dubai main airport sees over 21.2M passengers in early 2023

March has been the busiest month for the first quarter of 2023, with 7.3 million passengers. The airport said that's the highest monthly traffic since January 2020, when it saw 7.8 million passengers.

Passenger traffic this year largely has been driven by the airport's standard travel destinations — India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom. Russia as well has been a major market as Dubai remains one of the few places still open to Russians amid Moscow's war on Ukraine.

Emirates' president, Tim Clark, last week acknowledged the carrier still has some of its double-decker Airbus A380s parked at Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central — a massive facility in the city-state's southern reaches planned one day to take over for Dubai International Airport. As Emirates fully starts flying again, that will drive more passengers through DXB — and help contribute to the city's crucial tourism market.

Dubai International Airport serves 234 destinations across 99 countries.