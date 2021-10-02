journal-news logo
X

Dubai Expo 2020 offers conflicting figures on worker deaths

Men watch a display at the Saudi Arabia pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
Caption
Men watch a display at the Saudi Arabia pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

Credit: Jon Gambrell

Credit: Jon Gambrell

Nation & World
By ISABEL DEBRE, Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
Dubai’s Expo 2020 has offered conflicting figures for how many workers had been killed on site during construction of the massive world’s fair, first saying five and then later three

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai’s Expo 2020 on Saturday offered conflicting figures for how many workers had been killed on site during construction of the massive world's fair, first saying five and then later three.

Expo refused for months to publicly provide any figures for construction-related casualties in the run-up to the $7 billion fair rising from the desert outside Dubai, designed the burnish the city's reputation abroad and draw millions of visitors.

Expo officials did not immediately explain their inconsistent statements, which come as the event and the United Arab Emirates as a whole has long faced criticism from human rights activists over the poor treatment of the low-paid migrant laborers who keep the country's economy humming.

When pressed to provide a number for worker deaths at a news conference Saturday morning, spokesperson Sconaid McGeachin said “we have had five fatalities now," adding that “you know, that is obviously a tragedy that anybody would die.”

But just after 5 p.m. Saturday and hours after an Associated Press report quoted McGeachin, Expo put out a statement that said: “Unfortunately, there have been three work-related fatalities (and) 72 serious injuries to date.” When asked by the AP, officials declined to immediately explain the discrepancy from a top Expo official and their own written statements.

Expo said that its 200,000 laborers who built the site worked over 240 million hours in its construction. It previously had not offered any overall statistics previously on worker fatalities, injuries or coronavirus infections despite repeated requests from the AP and other journalists.

The admission comes after the European Parliament last month urged nations not to take part in Expo, citing the UAE's “inhumane practices against foreign workers” that it said worsened during the pandemic. Ahead of Expo, businesses and construction companies are “coercing workers into signing untranslated documents, confiscating their passports, exposing them to extreme working hours in unsafe weather conditions and providing them with unsanitary housing,” the resolution said.

McGeachin also acknowledged that authorities were aware of cases involving contractors “withholding passports” and engaging in suspect “recruitment practices" and workplace safety violations on site.

“We have taken steps to ensure those have been addressed and very much intervened in cases on that,” she said, without elaborating.

Laborers in the UAE are barred from unionization and have few protections, often working long hours for little pay and living in substandard conditions.

Dubai's searing early autumn heat proved hazardous even for those visiting the site on its opening day Friday, with some tourists fainting in the 40 degree Celsius (104 degree Fahrenheit) humid weather.

Men watch a display at the Thailand pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
Caption
Men watch a display at the Thailand pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

Credit: Jon Gambrell

Credit: Jon Gambrell

Marchers wave the French and Emirati flags during the French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Caption
Marchers wave the French and Emirati flags during the French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

A member of the Patrouille de France military stunt team flies past the Garden in the Sky feature at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
Caption
A member of the Patrouille de France military stunt team flies past the Garden in the Sky feature at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

Credit: Jon Gambrell

Credit: Jon Gambrell

A man walks past a display at the Saudi Arabia pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
Caption
A man walks past a display at the Saudi Arabia pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

Credit: Jon Gambrell

Credit: Jon Gambrell

Marchers parade during the French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Caption
Marchers parade during the French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Marchers wave the French and Emirati flags during the French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Caption
Marchers wave the French and Emirati flags during the French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Marchers wave the French and Emirati flags during the French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Caption
Marchers wave the French and Emirati flags during the French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Marchers wave the French and Emirati flags during the French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Caption
Marchers wave the French and Emirati flags during the French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, and Reem Ebrahim Al-Hashimi, Minister of State and Managing Director for the Dubai World Expo 2020, talk to each other at the French Pavilion of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Caption
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, and Reem Ebrahim Al-Hashimi, Minister of State and Managing Director for the Dubai World Expo 2020, talk to each other at the French Pavilion of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, and Reem Ebrahim Al-Hashimi, Minister of State and Managing Director for the Dubai World Expo 2020, watch the. Patroille de France aerobatic team flying over the French Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Caption
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, and Reem Ebrahim Al-Hashimi, Minister of State and Managing Director for the Dubai World Expo 2020, watch the. Patroille de France aerobatic team flying over the French Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, centre, arrives for an official ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Caption
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, centre, arrives for an official ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, talks during an official ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Caption
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, talks during an official ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, talks during an official ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2. 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Caption
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, talks during an official ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza of the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2. 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, centre, arrives for an official ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Caption
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, centre, arrives for an official ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Patroille de France aerobatic team perform during a French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2. 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Caption
Patroille de France aerobatic team perform during a French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2. 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Patroille de France aerobatic team perform during a French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Caption
Patroille de France aerobatic team perform during a French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Patroille de France aerobatic team perform during a French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2. 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Caption
Patroille de France aerobatic team perform during a French ceremonial day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2. 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

People visit the UK pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Caption
People visit the UK pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

People visit the UK pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Caption
People visit the UK pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

People visit the UK pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Caption
People visit the UK pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

In Other News
1
'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls
2
Ethiopia's Oromo protest, demand freedom for jailed leaders
3
UK extends truck driver visa program as fuel crisis persists
4
Queen Elizabeth reflects on 'deep' affection for Scotland
5
The Latest: Justice Sotomayor allows NYC school vaccine plan
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top