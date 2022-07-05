Drone search resumes on Italian glacier after avalanche

Premier Mario Draghi, who visited the rescue base in Canazei on Monday, acknowledged avalanches are unpredictable but that the tragedy “certainly depends on the deterioration of the climate situation.”

Italy is in the midst of an early summer heatwave, coupled with the worst drought in northern Italy in 70 years. Experts say there was unusually little snowfall during the winter, exposing the glaciers of the Italian Alps more to the summer heat and melt.

“We are thus in the worst conditions for a detachment of this kind, when there’s so much heat and so much water running at the base," said Renato Colucci from the Institute of Polar Sciences of the state-run Council for National Research, or CNR. “We aren’t yet able to understand if it was a deep or superficial detachment, but the size of it seems very big, judging from the preliminary images and information received.”

The CNR has estimated that the Marmolada glacier could disappear entirely in the next 25-30 years if current climatic trends continue, given that it lost 30% of its volume and 22% of its area from 2004-2015.

Winfield reported from Rome.

Combined Shape Caption Rescuers prepare to conduct searches for the victims of the Punta Rocca glacier avalanche in Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, two day after a huge chunk of the glacier broke loose, sending an avalanche of ice, snow, and rocks onto hikers. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption Rescuers prepare to conduct searches for the victims of the Punta Rocca glacier avalanche in Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, two day after a huge chunk of the glacier broke loose, sending an avalanche of ice, snow, and rocks onto hikers. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption Rescuers conduct searches for the victims of the Punta Rocca glacier avalanche in Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy, Monday, July 4, 2022, a day after a huge chunk of the glacier broke loose, sending an avalanche of ice, snow, and rocks onto hikers. Rescuers said conditions downslope from the glacier, which has been melting for decades, were still too unstable to immediately send rescuers and dogs into the area to look for others buried under tons of debris. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption Rescuers conduct searches for the victims of the Punta Rocca glacier avalanche in Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy, Monday, July 4, 2022, a day after a huge chunk of the glacier broke loose, sending an avalanche of ice, snow, and rocks onto hikers. Rescuers said conditions downslope from the glacier, which has been melting for decades, were still too unstable to immediately send rescuers and dogs into the area to look for others buried under tons of debris. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Combined Shape Caption A view of the Punta Rocca glacier near Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy, Monday, July 4, 2022, a day after a huge chunk of the glacier broke loose, sending an avalanche of ice, snow, and rocks onto hikers. Rescuers said conditions downslope from the glacier, which has been melting for decades, were still too unstable to immediately send rescuers and dogs into the area to look for others buried under tons of debris. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption A view of the Punta Rocca glacier near Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy, Monday, July 4, 2022, a day after a huge chunk of the glacier broke loose, sending an avalanche of ice, snow, and rocks onto hikers. Rescuers said conditions downslope from the glacier, which has been melting for decades, were still too unstable to immediately send rescuers and dogs into the area to look for others buried under tons of debris. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

