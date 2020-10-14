'Driving While Black' shows history of US Black motorists

“Driving While Black,” airing this week on most PBS stations in the U.S., show how the automobile liberated African Americans to move around the country while still navigating segregation and violence.

The film was inspired by Gretchen Sorin's 2019 book, “Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights.” The book was a riveting story on how the automobile opened up opportunities for blacks in the U.S.