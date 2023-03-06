Drivers stage strike over plan vs aging Philippine jeepneys

Morning rush-hour traffic was heavy as usual in major roads in Manila and nearby cities.

Bautista warned that protesting drivers who would resort to violence and coercion to stop passenger vehicles not joining the strike would face criminal charges.

The government transport modernization program, first launched in 2017, aims to replace dilapidated and dangerous passenger jeepneys and vans with modern vehicles, which have safety features and conform with carbon emissions standards. Vehicle owners have to join transport cooperatives and corporations for better transport management.

Opponents say most poor drivers could not afford to purchase new passenger jeepneys even with promised government financial aid.

Others said the program would mean the demise of the gaudily decorated and brightly colored jeepneys, which have been regarded as Manila's “King of the Road” and a showcase of Philippine culture on wheels.

The diesel-powered jeepneys evolved from U.S. military jeeps that American forces left behind after World War II. The vehicles were modified and then reproduced, many with second-hand truck chassis, and for decades were the most popular form of land transport among the working class, even though they cough out dark fumes that have been blamed for Manila's notoriously polluted air.

