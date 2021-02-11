Driver who plunged off Wisconsin ramp thankful to be alive

Richard Lee Oliver, in an interview that aired Thursday on ABC's "Good Morning America," said he was on his way to his mother's house when his truck hit snow on the shoulder of a Milwaukee-area overpass.

“There was just too much snow on the side of the road that once the tires got into like two foot of snow there’s no controlling a vehicle of any kind," said Oliver, who was hospitalized with a broken back and a broken leg, among other injuries.