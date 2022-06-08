Driver hits school group in Berlin; 1 dead, 9 badly hurt

American-British actor John Barrowman, who was in a nearby store at the time, described the scene as “carnage.”

Police said the driver was a 29-year-old German-Armenian who lived in Berlin. Spranger said posters were found in the man's car “in which he expressed views about Turkey." She said there was “no claim of responsibility.”

Spranger told regional public broadcaster RBB that Germany's domestic intelligence agency had no immediate information on the man and authorities were still checking whether he was previously known to police. He was taken to a hospital.

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey said she was "deeply shocked" by the incident, which she said brought back "terrible memories" of a truck attack more than five years ago at the nearby Breitscheidplatz square. An Islamic extremist drove into a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths.

In a 2019 incident in central Berlin, an SUV plowed into a group of pedestrians, killing four people. The driver had suffered an epileptic seizure and veered onto the sidewalk.

A memorial service for the people killed or hurt in Wednesday's crash was held in the evening at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on the Breitscheidplatz, next to the scene of the crash.

___

Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption Police officers cover a dead body after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn Combined Shape Caption Police officers cover a dead body after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined Shape Caption A covered body lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn Combined Shape Caption A covered body lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined Shape Caption Picture shows the sccenery after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn Combined Shape Caption Picture shows the sccenery after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined Shape Caption A covered body lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn Combined Shape Caption A covered body lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined Shape Caption A car has crashed into a store after crashing into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn Combined Shape Caption A car has crashed into a store after crashing into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined Shape Caption A covered body,foreground, lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn Combined Shape Caption A covered body,foreground, lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined Shape Caption Police officers cover a dead body after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn Combined Shape Caption Police officers cover a dead body after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined Shape Caption Picture shows the sccenery after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn Combined Shape Caption Picture shows the sccenery after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined Shape Caption Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey visits the scene where a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber Combined Shape Caption Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey visits the scene where a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Combined Shape Caption Pedestrians walk over yellow circles painted by investigators to mark evidence and other items on the sidewalk of the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Authorities say a teacher was killed and nine people were seriously injured after a man drove a car into a German school group standing in a popular Berlin shopping district. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber Combined Shape Caption Pedestrians walk over yellow circles painted by investigators to mark evidence and other items on the sidewalk of the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Authorities say a teacher was killed and nine people were seriously injured after a man drove a car into a German school group standing in a popular Berlin shopping district. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Combined Shape Caption A car has crashed into a store after crashing into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn Combined Shape Caption A car has crashed into a store after crashing into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined Shape Caption A car has crashed into a store after crashing into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn Combined Shape Caption A car has crashed into a store after crashing into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined Shape Caption Rescue workers help an injured person after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn Combined Shape Caption Rescue workers help an injured person after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn