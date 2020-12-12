Driver arrested after car plows into Manhattan protesters

Protester Sofia Vickerman, of Denver, Colorado, said people and a bicycle were tossed in the air.

Six people were taken by ambulance to hospitals with injuries that officials said did not appear to be life threatening.

Casillo, of Rockaway Beach, Queens, remained at the scene. She was taken into custody and questioned, police said.

Another woman, whom police described as a protester, was arrested for interfering with ambulance workers at the scene, police said.

Nicolle Besuden, 32, of Manhattan, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of governmental administration.

Besuden was also released with a notice to appear in court at a later date. A message seeking comment was left with a lawyer representing her in a pending case.

The protest march started in Times Square and was aimed at drawing attention to an ongoing hunger strike by immigration detainees at a jail in New Jersey.

Emergency personnel respond to a scene where pedestrians were struck by a car during a protest Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in New York. Witnesses say the protest march was passing through an intersection at around 4 p.m. when a car went into the crowd. The New York Fire Department says six people were hospitalized. Police and fire officials said the injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening. (AP Photo/David Martin) Credit: David Martin Credit: David Martin

